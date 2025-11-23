Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $91.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $282.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

