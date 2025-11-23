1,086,164 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF $ISHG Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,086,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,157,000. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF comprises 9.7% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 13.49% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,245,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,913,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISHG opened at $74.72 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

