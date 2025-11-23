Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,275 Citigroup Inc. $C

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,100,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.