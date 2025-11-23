Rock Creek Group LP Sells 672,695 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672,695 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

