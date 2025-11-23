Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,421 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LPL Financial by 46.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $344.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.83 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,675. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

