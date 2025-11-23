Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 25,320 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 23.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 28.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 142.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,574,000 after buying an additional 52,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $251.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.83. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $180.67 and a one year high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 334 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $81,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,224.60. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total transaction of $592,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,033.99. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,539. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.