Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,798 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Workday by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,310.98. This represents a 42.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,182.48. This trade represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

