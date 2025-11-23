Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,511 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $146.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $146.44. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

