First Niles Financial (FNFI) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Risk and Volatility

First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Niles Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Niles Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A First Niles Financial Competitors 12.22% 5.07% 0.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of shares of all “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Niles Financial $12.49 million $860,000.00 128.33 First Niles Financial Competitors $208.07 million $34.74 million 14.36

This table compares First Niles Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Niles Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial. First Niles Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Niles Financial pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Niles Financial competitors beat First Niles Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About First Niles Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.