Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 1,360,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 296,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.70 target price on Loncor Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Loncor Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$243.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc is a gold exploration and project development company with projects in the North East of the DRC. Elements of management have had 25 years of exposure to the DRC. The company is focused on expanding the 3.66M oz Adumbi resource, 220kms from Africa’s largest gold producer, the Kibali Mine.

