Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 3.8%

Adobe stock opened at $324.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.09. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $557.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

