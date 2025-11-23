iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Holdings Decreased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 221.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $189.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.51.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.