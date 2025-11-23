Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1%

SCHW opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.