Financial Analysis: Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI) versus Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Group has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 45.25% 6.38% 3.88%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust $449.61 million 13.86 $203.00 million $1.24 25.36

This table compares Horizon Group and Essential Properties Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Horizon Group and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 11 0 2.85

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $35.46, suggesting a potential upside of 12.77%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Horizon Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group



Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust



Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

