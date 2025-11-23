Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Trading 9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

