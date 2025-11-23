Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,659 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 697,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,662 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

