Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 25,433 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 437.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.85. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

