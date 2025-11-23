Legal & General Group Plc Sells 104,341 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,825,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104,341 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $303,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,636,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4%

MPC opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $202.29.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Dbs Bank raised Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.