Private Management Group Inc. Invests $6.02 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 700.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,928. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:AJG opened at $251.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.13. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $239.47 and a 12 month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $330.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $361.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

