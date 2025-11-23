Legal & General Group Plc Sells 297,030 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,771,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,030 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $322,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 425.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

