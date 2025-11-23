Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $306,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 64.2% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $243.98 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.74 and its 200-day moving average is $278.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.84.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

