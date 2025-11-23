Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

