Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 282,550 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carnival were worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 10.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Carnival by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Carnival by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE CCL opened at $26.55 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.Carnival’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

View Our Latest Report on Carnival

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.