Rhumbline Advisers Sells 122,378 Shares of CSX Corporation $CSX

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of CSX worth $112,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of CSX by 92.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 4,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Insider Activity at CSX

In other news, EVP Kevin S. Boone sold 31,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $1,120,702.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 197,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,128,532.89. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,087.58. The trade was a 1,700.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

