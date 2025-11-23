Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,353,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201,479 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Truist Financial worth $101,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $45.46 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

