Strategy Inc $MSTR Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Strategy worth $109,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy by 25.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 2.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts:

Strategy Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $170.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $166.31 and a 52 week high of $457.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,220 and have sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.