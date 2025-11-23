Rhumbline Advisers Sells 33,945 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,945 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of 3M worth $168,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in 3M by 4.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 13,826 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total transaction of $2,347,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,184.36. This trade represents a 69.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark W. Murphy sold 19,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.55, for a total transaction of $3,174,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,230.70. The trade was a 74.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,465. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of 3M from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

3M Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $168.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $121.98 and a 12-month high of $172.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter. 3M had a return on equity of 98.47% and a net margin of 13.70%. Analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

