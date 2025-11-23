Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Synopsys worth $150,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 481.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 423.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $388.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.39. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.14.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

