GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $555.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.46. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

