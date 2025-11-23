Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,106 Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Doximity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 176.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,649.50. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,575. This represents a 86.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,580. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Doximity and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Doximity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

