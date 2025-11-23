Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 12,293 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in CAVA Group by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Up 12.3%

CAVA Group stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.47. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $153.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $292.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

