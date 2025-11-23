Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 306.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $164.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.