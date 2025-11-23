Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 934.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 55,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,079.64. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $186.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.96. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 81.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.