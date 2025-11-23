Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 8,717 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Vistra by 210.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 65.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 48.4% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $168.28 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 860,120 shares of company stock worth $171,817,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

