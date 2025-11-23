Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 272,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 886,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,057 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 294,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,258 shares of company stock valued at $27,146,307. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

