Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Booking by 11.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Booking by 14.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 6.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,768.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,400.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $83.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,139.21.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

