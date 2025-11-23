Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,278 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $252.60 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.30 and a 1 year high of $262.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.