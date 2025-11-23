Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 483 W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $274,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 128.8% during the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.8% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:GWW opened at $951.30 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $959.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,008.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

