Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3,053.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

