Stevens Capital Management LP Has $385,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $97,453,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 35.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,306,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,841,000 after purchasing an additional 609,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,427,000 after purchasing an additional 483,918 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2,288.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,426,000 after purchasing an additional 481,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,352,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $152.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total value of $189,550.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559.68. This trade represents a 95.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $419,839.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,292. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,495 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yum! Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

