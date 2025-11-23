Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 445 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 190.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Equinix by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total value of $38,879.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,826,927.56. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $4,394,531. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock opened at $754.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $802.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $813.49. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.