Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, CEO Michael Lisman purchased 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,339.14 per share, with a total value of $2,616,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,679.56. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,361.57, for a total value of $9,791,049.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,688.06. The trade was a 46.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,369,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.29.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,348.27 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,302.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,399.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

