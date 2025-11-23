Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 775 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $340.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.10.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

