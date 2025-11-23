Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 636 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.8%

SHW opened at $337.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.