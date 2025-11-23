Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 442 Spotify Technology $SPOT

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $583.47 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $443.21 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

