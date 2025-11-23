SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 21.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.6% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 187,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,138 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 373.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 72,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $469.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.67 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $47,822.13. Following the sale, the vice president owned 88,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,235.01. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,461 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $213,458.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 161,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,507.30. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,709 shares of company stock worth $1,049,146. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

