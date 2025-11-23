Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,154,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,027 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of GE Aerospace worth $1,841,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 125.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,066,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,512,000 after buying an additional 594,487 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GE opened at $287.29 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67. The company has a market cap of $303.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.51.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.