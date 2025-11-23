JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 359,710 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,830,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 359,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $712,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,299,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,137,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,551,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,833,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,170,021,000 after buying an additional 408,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $101.66.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

