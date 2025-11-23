VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Acquired by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 583.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,856 shares during the quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

