iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Holdings Lowered by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 285,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

